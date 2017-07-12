Richard Branson gives up beef, says must find new ways to feed people; wants people to act humanely

Richard Branson recently opened up about giving up on beef. (Source: Reuters/Twitter)

Richard Branson, or Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson to give his full moniker, recently opened up about giving up on beef and how little he misses it. The founder of Virgin Group took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and said even though he thought it would be difficult to give up on beef, he doesn’t really miss it much. “A few years ago I gave up beef. Thought it would be difficult, surprised how little I miss it,” wrote Branson on July 11. The 66-year-old tycoon in another tweet said we need to find new ways to feed people without harming the environment. “Exploring how to feed the world’s population without continued negative impact upon the environment,” he wrote.

Branson shared the link of an article along with his tweet where he talked about his decision in detail. He said the reason behind it was the rainforest degradation. “A few years ago, health and environmental considerations compelled me to try giving up beef. I thought it would be difficult so I was surprised to find that I did not miss eating beef. There are many delicious dishes and meat alternatives to be enjoyed. The main reason for my decision was rainforest degradation and my eyes were also open to farming and slaughterhouse practices, so it was important to make a modest change to my dietary consumption,” he said.

A few years ago I gave up beef. Thought it would be difficult, surprised how little I miss it http://t.co/kOWk0WFol7 pic.twitter.com/p1HeZNBQyB — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2017

Branson also talked about a documentary film OKJA starring Tilda Swinton which shows the friendship between a young girl and a geoengineered super pig. He said the movie gives you a timely message to act humanely and honestly. “OKJA probably won’t turn you into a vegan – it didn’t turn me into one, and I don’t think that was the filmmaker’s intent – and I remain supportive of exploring how to feed the world’s population without continued negative impact upon the environment. But the movie certainly has a timely message to act humanely and honestly,” he added.