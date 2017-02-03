Rex Tillerson seeks cooperation from State Department officials

Hundreds of State Department officials waited for more than an hour in the lobby of its Foggy Bottom headquarters to listen to their new Secretary of State. (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today sought cooperation from State Department officials, a large number of whom have openly expressed their dissent against President Donald Trump’s policies, including banning citizens of seven nations from entering the country.

“One of the great challenges and thrills for the State Department staff is deciding how to confront changing conditions in every corner of the world. And I encourage all of you to use your natural and well developed skills to adapt to changes here at home as well. I know this was a hotly contested election and we do not all feel the same way about the outcome,” Tillerson said in his maiden address to the State Department officials.

Hundreds of State Department officials waited for more than an hour in the lobby of its Foggy Bottom headquarters to listen to their new Secretary of State who has replaced JohnKerry as the top American diplomat.

“Each of us is entitled to the expression of our political beliefs. But we cannot let our personal convictions overwhelm our ability to work as one team. Let us be understanding with each other about the times we live in as we focus our energies on our departmental goals,” Tillerson said.

“As Secretary, I will deploy the talent and resources of the State Department in the most efficient ways possible. That may entail making some changes to how things are traditionally done in this department. Change for the sake of change can be counter productive, and that will never be my approach,” he said.

“We cannot sustain ineffective traditions over optimal outcomes. I will gather information on what processes should be reformed and do my part to make sure we are functioning in the most productive and efficient way possible,” he said.

Regardless of the circumstances shaping the country or the department, everyone must all remain focused on the mission at hand before the country, he said, “I remind you that our undertakings are larger than ourselves or our personal careers”.

“Our duty is to faithfully represent our nation in the arena of foreign affairs. If we stay focused on the work before us, I promise I will work to ensure you achieve your own personal success and your professional satisfaction in what you’re doing,” he said.

Tillerson urged individual working at the State Department to adopt a few core principles. “First I believe that any organization runs best when all of its members embrace accountability. From the mail room to the board room every member of team has a job to do,” he said.

“Secondly I want us to be honest with one another. We’re on the same team. We share the same mission. Honesty with undergird our foreign policy and we’ll start by making it the basis of how we interact with each other,” he said.

“Lastly we’re going to treat each other with respect. No one will tolerate disrespect of anyone. Before we are employees of the State Department, we are human beings first. Let us extend respect to each other, especially when we may disagree,” Tillerson said.