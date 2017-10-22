Rex Tillerson in Saudi Arabia to discuss Gulf states’ rift with Qatar

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Reuters)

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to discuss the Gulf countries’ rifts with Qatar, Al Arabiya reported. This is his second visit to the region in recent months as he seeks a breakthrough in a diplomatic crisis gripping the region. Saudi Arabia leads Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt in the decision to sever ties with Qatar in mid of this year over allegations of the terrorism support by the later. Qatar has denied such accusations. The US official toured the region in July and failed to convince those countries to set for a talk to end their disputes.

Besides Qatar, Tillerson is expected to review regional issues in Yemen and counterterrorism efforts, according to a statement by the US State Department. The US official will also attend the first meeting of Saudi-Iraqi coordination meeting in Riyadh, held as part of Saudi’s approach to improve ties with the country to counter Iran power in Iraq.