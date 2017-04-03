Republicans still negotiating to replace Obamacare: US President Donald Trump

“Talks on Repealing and Replacing ObamaCare are, and have been, going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck,” the President added. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Republicans are continuing to discuss how to replace the healthcare reform approved in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama, media reports said. “Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R(epublican) Party!” said Trump on Twitter.

The bill to end Obamacare and replace it with another health insurance system was withdrawn on March 24 by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan before it came up for a floor vote, given the lack of support among very conservative GOP factions, Efe news reported.

Trump said at the time that he was “open” to trying to get another healthcare reform measure passed in the future and predicted that this year Obamacare would “explode”, leading to a flight from it by insurance companies and/or exorbitant increases in premiums. He said that when that occurred, the Democratic opposition would agree to work with him to change the healthcare system.

Trump threatened last Thursday to campaign against Freedom Caucus congressmen in the 2018 elections if they do not support his program, citing several legislators by name in a Twitter post.