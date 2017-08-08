Pakistan Election Commission asks PML-N to appoint new party chief to replace Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Election Commission today issued a notice to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) asking it to appoint a new leader to replace former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as its chief. Sharif stepped down on July 28 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for not disclosing his assets. After the verdict, he ceased to be a member of parliament. He, however, continued as the president of PML-N. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through the notice told the PML-N that Sharif cannot lead the party after disqualification under the Political Parties Order 2002. The ECP also referred to the constitution of PML-N which mandates that the party would appoint its new chief within one week. It asked the PML-N to elect a new president and inform the election commission. The PML-N was already holding consultation to appoint new party chief.

There are reports that Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif might be appointed as new president of PML-N. There are also chances that former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz may be given the role to lead the party.