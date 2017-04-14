Relief for Pakistan, Donald Trump opens aid taps after 5-year gap; $743 mn on its way to Islamabad

Aid to Pakistan declined sharply since 2011, reflecting a downturn in relations when the country received .463 billion in aid.

US President Donald Trump has ended years of declining aid to Pakistan. According to an Indian Express report, his administration has put in place a modest enhancement of military and civilian aid to Pakistan — the first reversal of a uninterrupted five-year decline — for the 2017 financial year, requisitioning $743 million, against a post 9/11 low of $662 million in 2016, according to figures released by the authoritative Congressional Research Service.

Aid to Pakistan declined sharply since 2011, reflecting a downturn in relations when the country received $2.463 billion in aid. In 2012, the total fell to $1.916 billion, and further to $1.195 billion in 2013, before dipping to $979 million in 2014.

Meanwhile, last year Pakistan’s continued support for resurgent militant groups hostile to the United States, coupled with warming US military and business relations with India, sharply diminished Islamabad’s strategic importance as an ally to Washington, US military, diplomatic, and intelligence officials and outside experts said. The United States cut both military and economic aid to Pakistan sharply in recent years, reflecting mounting frustration among a growing number of officials with the nuclear-armed country’s support for the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan.

In 2017, the National Defence Authorisation Act allows the US to pay Pakistan up to $1.1 billion in CSF, of which $400 million is subject to the condition that it has taken action against the Taliban-linked network of Sirajuddin Haqqani. In 2015, the US paid $550 million in CSF to Pakistan.