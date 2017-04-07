Reason for firing ‘beats the hell out of me,’ Preet Bharara says in first speech since leaving U.S. Attorney post

Preet Bharara adressing the first

Preet Bharara, the US attorney of Manhattan and having a reputation of going after public officials as well as the Wall Street said that there is a swamp, a lot of the system is being rigged and lots of the fellow Americans have been forgotten and have been left behind. He said these were not alternative facts and not fake news. According to a NDTV report quoting The Washington Post, Preet Bharara was speaking in public for the first time after having been sacked last month from his position in an hour-long speech at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

But he said that I would respectfully submit you don’t drain a swamp with a slogan. You don’t drain it by replacing one set of partisans with another. You don’t replace muck with muck. To drain a swamp you need an Army Corps of Engineers, experts schooled in service and serious purpose, not do nothing, say anything neophyte opportunists who know a lot about how to bully and bluster but not so much about truth, justice and fairness.”

Bharara, who was appointed by former president Barack Obama, was one of 46 U.S. attorneys asked by the Trump administration to resign last month. The order is not unusual at the beginning of a new administration. But in Bharara’s case it came as a surprise. Trump had asked him to stay after a meeting at Trump Tower in November and Bharara initially was unclear about whether the order to resign applied to him.

Asked why he was fired, Bharara said: “Beats the hell out of me.”

Further NDTV.com quoting The Washington Post said “I was asked to resign. I refused. I insisted on being fired and so I was,” Bharara said Thursday. “I don’t understand why that was such a big deal. Especially to this White House. I had thought that was what Donald Trump was good at.”

During more than seven years on the job, Bharara had indicted more than a dozen prominent New York politicians for malfeasance, including some Democrats, and pursued more than 70 insider trading cases. He won major convictions against terrorists, including the son-in-law of Osama bin Laden, Sulaiman Abu Ghaith.

But Bharara also had his critics. Some accused him of overreach – he had to dismiss several insider trading cases after an appeals court ruling. Others complained he was not aggressive enough, noting that Bharara did not secure any convictions of big bank CEOs for financial-crisis-era misdeeds.

Bharara has repeatedly dismissed speculation that he would eventually run for public office, a position he emphasized Thursday. “I do not have any plans to enter politics just like I have no plans to join the circus,” he said, “and I mean no offense to circus.”