Rare Donald Trump whisky sold for 6,000 pounds at auction

A rare bottle of single malt whisky signed by US president-elect Donald Trump has fetched 6,000 pounds at auction in Glasgow, with a Canadian buyer paying twice the estimated price.

The 26-year-old GlenDronach single malt whisky was bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, the BBC reported.

A Canadian bidder paid 6,000 pounds (USD 7,334) more than twice the estimated price to secure the bottle at the auction of rare whiskies in Glasgow, Scotland.

A bottle of 52-year-old Macallan 1950 fetched 10,000 pounds, while a bottle of the Black Bowmore went for 5,200 pounds.

Laurie Black, whisky expert at McTear’s auctioneers, said: “There was a huge amount of interest in the bottle and we were delighted with the final price, which was several times more than previous Trump bottles have sold for.

“The GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right, however, the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost,” Black was quoted as saying by the report.