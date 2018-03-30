Rags to riches! Indian electrician from Kerala wins $1 million jackpot in Dubai

Winning a lottery may be a lifetime dream for many, but this man from Kerala has won the unthinkable!

Winning a lottery may be a lifetime dream for many, but this man from Kerala has won the unthinkable! An Indian man has hit the jackpot of a whopping $1 million in the UAE. He won the jackpot in a raffle draw held in Dubai on Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported. The man who won the lottery is 25-year-old Dhaneesh Kotharamban. He won the lottery along with another Jordanian national who bagged the top prize at the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws.

What is surprising is the fact that the ticket he bought was his first ever in the million dollar promotion. He bought the ticket while he was traveling to Kerala for a holiday. While speaking to the Khaleej Times, he said, “I’ve never thought that I could win this big at such a young age! Thank God for this wonderful gift and thank you Dubai Duty-Free!”

This should come as a winning surprise for the 25-year-old Kotharamban, who is working as an electrician in Dubai. He has been in the city for a year and a half now. His win naturally came as a big surprise to him and he dubbed the DDF representative’s call a “call of a lifetime”. The other winner from Jordan called it his “second happiest moment” of his life after his marriage.

It should be noted that this is not the first time when an Indian has won a jackpot in the lottery in Dubai. Back in January this year, another man from Kerala had won a whopping dirham 12 million in the UAE. The amount translates to around Rs 20 crore. This was the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi. Eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October 2017. In August 2017, an Indian man had won dirham 5 million in the draw in the UAE.