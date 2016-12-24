Queen Elizabeth II’s grand daughter Zara Tindall suffers a miscarriage

Queen Elizabeth II’s grand daughter, Zara Tindall has suffered a miscarriage. She and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, had been expecting their second child. (Source: Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II’s grand daughter, Zara Tindall has suffered a miscarriage. She and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, had been expecting their second child, reported AP quoting the spokesperson for the couple. The pregnancy was announced last month.

The spokesperson informed that on Saturday the couple have lost their baby and asked for privacy during a difficult time. Though the spokesperson refused to give any further details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the baby, but it is understood that Zara’s health is normal and is not under medical danger.

The baby had been expected in late spring. The Tindall family lives on the Princess Royal’s Gatcombe Park country estate in Gloucestershire and was expected to have their child at the local NHS hospital. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. Earlier this year, she missed out on a place in the GB equestrian team in Rio. She switched to her married name this year. Daughter of the Princess Royal, Zara missed out in the Rio Olympics after she failed to make it to the British Equestrian Federation’s nominated rider list due to problems with her horse.

Zara is a former world eventing champion who has helped the Great Britain team win a silver medal at London 2012 and had been hoping to bring back a gold from Brazil.

Earlier this year, Mia’s picture holding Queen’s famous black handbag was widely applauded. The picture was taken when the monarch posed for an Annie Leibovitz photograph with her great-grandchildren to mark her 90th birthday.