Pyongyang may fire ICBM towards North Pacific: Seoul

North Korea may fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the North Pacific following its sixth nuclear test conducted a day earlier, South Korea’s intelligence agency revealed on Monday. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said that more analysis is needed to verify whether the North detonated an electromagnetic pulse-based bomb or a hydrogen bomb during its nuclear test on Sunday. “There is a possibility that the North could make additional provocations by firing an ICBM towards the North Pacific,” a ruling party lawmaker said. North Korea on Sunday successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be carried by an intercontinental ballistic missile. This was the sixth nuclear test conducted by the Kim Jong-un regime.