Puppy forced to ride in overhead bin on United Airlines flight, dies, sparks furore

Witnesses claimed that even as the women tried to explain that there was a dog inside, the flight attendant insisted that the bag be kept in the overhead bin. (Reuters)

Social media is filled with outrage over a photo of a puppy that died in its carrier after a flight attendant in United Airlines flight insisted that the owners put the bag holding the dog in an overhead bin, cbsnews.com reported. The dog belonged to a woman who was travelling with her two children from Houston to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Monday. Just before the flight was about to take off, apparently, the bag had extended in the aisle.

Witnesses claimed that even as the women tried to explain that there was a dog inside, the flight attendant insisted that the bag be kept in the overhead bin. Later, on being asked by the airline, the flight attendant explained that she did not realise that there was a pet inside.

Reacting to the incident, United Airlines said the incident was tragic and should have never happened. “Pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them,” it said as per the website.

This month, United and Delta announced what animals are permitted in the cabin after incidents like a flyer trying to bring on a peacock on board. However, a small dog in a carrier that fits under the seat is allowed.

The airline says it’s ‘thoroughly investigating’ to prevent a situation like this from happening again. Animal deaths on planes are rare but typically occur when a pet is being shipped as cargo, not in the passenger cabin. Meanwhile, the dog’s owner has not commented.

Last year in April, the airline had attracted a lot of criticism on social media after it dragged a passenger from one of their flights because of overbooking. It had said that their employees had no other choices as the man had refused to leave his seat on a flight bound for Louisville, Kentucky, from Chicago. The airline was apparently trying to adjust four staff of a partner airline on the flight.