Protesters demonstrate outside Pakistan embassy in Kabul over alleged involvement in terrorism

Members of the Afghanistan Green Trend (AGT) held a demonstration outside the Pakistan embassy here in protest over Islamabad’s perceived role in terrorism and dubbed the consulate as a “nest of spies”. Members of the group, also known as Rawand-e Sabz-e Afghanistan carried posters and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans during their demonstration on Friday, reports the Tolo News.

The protesters accused the Pakistani embassy of changing into a “nest of spies in Afghanistan” and said Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) supports insurgents and had a hand in recent terrorist attacks in the country. “ISI is responsible for the attacks. We know it and we have witnessed it,” said Fahim Kohdamani, a member of AGT. “Spies are here. All the suicide bombings are being ordered from Pakistan’s embassy,” said Hamid, another member of AGT.

Demonstrators said the Afghan government must take serious action against Pakistan and warned of launching massive protests if the it fails to do so. Pakistan embassy, however, rejected the claims. The demonstration follows a string of deadly attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday that also killed many foreign officials.

Two blasts took place at a guesthouse in Kandahar on Tuesday, where a meeting between UAE envoy, Kandahar’ Governor and police chief was underway. The blast killed five UAE officials. Earlier on Tuesday, at least 27 people were killed and 70 others wounded in twin blasts near parliament offices in Kabul.