Prince Harry Meghan Markle to marry; from Priyanka Chopra, Barack Obama to Suits team, all wish couple well

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry is all set to marry Meghan Markle, who is known for her role in the US TV legal drama ‘Suits’. The engagement announcement of Harry who is fifth-in-line to the British throne with Markle was made on Monday by Clarence House, the official Twitter handle of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. The post shared said, “The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.” Soon after, Kensington Palace, the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry also shared a post saying, “Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month.” It added, “Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family. The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also wished the couple through their official Twitter handle, The Royal Family and said, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.” The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: “We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.” While the news was not surprising, the announcement of their engagement overjoyed fans and the interesting part was that this is the second time when a commoner is going to be a part of the royal family. Prince Harry’s elder brother Prince William too married a commoner, his college sweetheart Kate Middleton in 2011.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are “thrilled and happy” to be engaged. pic.twitter.com/HBz30SbZVE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

As soon as the news of the couple’s engagement spread, wishes started flooding in from all around. Not just their fans, but people from the industry also took to Twitter to wish the couple good luck for their future. Bollywood and now Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who is also Meghan Markle’s close friend took to Instagram to wish the couple. She shared the picture of the duo and wrote, “Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo”

Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo ????????❤️???? A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Meghan Markle’s co-star from the US TV legal drama ‘Suits’ also wished the couple. Patrick J Adams who plays the character of Mike Ross, retweeted Kensington Palace’s picture and wrote, “She said she was just going out to get some milk…” He added, “Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.” Here is how Meghan’s other co-stars wished her.

She said she was just going out to get some milk… http://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry. Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love — Gabriel Macht (@GabrielMacht) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 27, 2017

Former US President Barack Obama also took the opportunity to wish the couple. He wrote, “Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together.”

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

Both Harry and Meghan were introduced through a mutual friend. Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle in an interview on Monday said that heir relationship had blossomed “incredibly quickly” after meeting on a blind date. After just two dates, the couple decided to go on holiday together to Botswana but it was only months later that the prince, the younger son of Charles and his first wife Princess Diana, publicly confirmed their relationship in a rebuke to the media over its alleged intrusion into Markle’s private life.