Prince Harry to marry US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle! Queen Elizabeth gives blessings to couple

Britain’s Prince Harry – fifth in line to the throne – will marry his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle. (Reuters)

Britain’s Prince Harry – fifth in line to the throne – will marry his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle. The couple who have been dating since the summer of 2016 on Monday announced that they were engaged and would get married in the spring of next year. A statement issued by Clarence House, Prince Charles’ official London residence, said, “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.” The two were introduced to each other back in July 2016 through common friends.

Prince Harry publicly confirmed their relationship months later in a rebuke to the media, which had been intruding into Markle’s private life. But it was not until September that they made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, a sports event for wounded veterans.

Markle, who is a divorcee, has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, such as “Horrible Bosses”, but achieved greatest fame for her starring part as “Rachel Zane” in the ongoing “Suits” series. Earlier, when asked about the media frenzy surrounding their courtship, the 36-year-old was quoted by AP as having said, “At the end of the day I think it’s really simple … we’re two people who are really happy and in love.” Describing Harry as her “boyfriend,” Markle said that while she expected that she and Harry would have to “come forward” about their relationship at some point, the two were just a couple enjoying time spent with each other.

The announcement means another grand royal wedding is in the offing — the first since William and and Kate married in 2011. Meanwhile a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said the queen, who had to give her assent for the union, and her husband Prince Philip were delighted. Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his pregnant wife Kate welcomed Markle to the royal family. “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” they said in a statement. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Harry was once known for his “bad boy” antics. But later he has largely won over the British public with his winning smile, his military career and his devotion to charities aimed at helping disabled veterans and other causes. The 33-year-old prince recently won praise with his work campaigning for more openness about mental health issues. Whereas Markle, who was born August 4, 1981, to a clinical therapist mother and television lighting director father, grew up in Los Angeles, and now lives in Toronto. Markle married film producer Trevor Engelson in 2011, but the pair divorced two years later.