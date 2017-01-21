President Donald Trump’s foreign policy to be based on peace through strength 

The US foreign policy under President Donald Trump would put “America first”. (Reuters)

The US foreign policy under President Donald Trump would put “America first” and would be based on the principle of “peace through strength,” the White House said today, hinting at massive military expansion under the new administration to maintain “unquestioned” US military dominance.

“Peace through strength will be at the center of that foreign policy. This principle will make possible a stable, more peaceful world with less conflict and more common ground,” the White House said, releasing the broad contours of its foreign policy under the Trump administration, soon after the real-estate tycoon was sworn-in as the 45th US President. Identifying defeating ISIS and other radical Islamic terror groups as its “highest priority,” the White House said that to defeat and destroy these groups, the US will pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary.

The Trump administration will work with international partners to cut off funding for terrorist groups, to expand intelligence sharing, and to engage in cyber warfare to disrupt and disable propaganda and recruiting, said the White House, revealing its policy which could bring India and the US more closer. India has been a victim of terror. Trump in his address to the Indian-American community in October had referred to this and said the two countries need to work together in fighting terrorism in particular radical Islamic terrorism.

The White House said the US will rebuild the American military. “Our Navy has shrunk from more than 500 ships in 1991 to 275 in 2016. Our Air Force is roughly one third smaller than in 1991. President Trump is committed to reversing this trend, because he knows that our military dominance must be unquestioned,” it said.

In pursuing a foreign policy based on American interests, the Trump administration will embrace diplomacy, it said.

“The world must know that we do not go abroad in search of enemies, that we are always happy when old enemies become friends, and when old friends become allies,” it said.

“The world will be more peaceful and more prosperous with a stronger and more respected America,” the White House said.

The White House said in addition to rejecting and reworking failed trade deals, the US will crack down on those nations that violate trade agreements and harm American workers in the process.

“The President will direct the Commerce Secretary to identify all trade violations and to use every tool at the federal government’s disposal to end these abuses,” it said. To carry out his strategy, Trump is appointing the toughest and smartest to his trade team, ensuring that Americans have the best negotiators possible.

“For too long, trade deals have been negotiated by, and for, members of the Washington establishment,” the White House said, adding that Trump will ensure that on his watch, trade policies will be implemented by and for the people, and will put America first. Trump, it said, believes that with tough and fair agreements, international trade can be used to grow US economy, return millions of jobs to America’s shores, and revitalize nation’s suffering communities.

“This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans- Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers,” the White House said. “President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA. If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA,” it said.