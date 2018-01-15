President Donald Trump says ‘DACA is probably dead’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the Obama-era immigration programme “DACA” is “probably dead”, despite the federal government resumed accepting applications for the same on Saturday. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the Obama-era immigration programme “DACA” is “probably dead”, despite the federal government resumed accepting applications for the same on Saturday. DACA is the acronym of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a 2012 programme that gave foreigners who entered the US as minors a legal permit to reside and work in the country, Xinhua reported. “DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” Trump tweeted.

The remarks came one day after the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that those who were previously enrolled in the program could start apply to renew their two-year status, once again putting the fate of the controversial policy in uncertainty. The Trump administration has moved to halt the DACA programme, which may force some 800,000 dreamers to leave the country or stay without legal documents, but a judge in California ruled last week that halting DACA was unlawful and that the US government should continue process the application.