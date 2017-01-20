President Donald Trump inauguration today: Here’s how the global media is ‘welcoming’ him

Spectators gather on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. (AP Photo)

Donald trump is all set to become the 45th US President in a few hours from now. After winning a highly charged-up election campaign against Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, it is now Trump’s time to show how he wants to “make America great again”. Hours before his inauguration today, the US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that his job of shaking up America’s political and economic status quo is about to begin. He turned to his favourite mode of communications, Twitter, as crowds began to gather on the National Mall in the center of Washington for his swearing-in as the 45th US president. “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!”

Trump’s presidency has raised a lot of expectation — both negative and positive. Here we take a look at the way some of the prominent global media are welcoming, or unwelcoming the beginning of Trump era.

Global Times, China

In an editorial, the official Chinese daily writes, “Donald Trump will be sworn in as US president on Friday. In the past two months since he won the election, he has behaved differently to all other presidents-elect of the modern era. Right from when he steps foot in the White House, people are full of doubts and worries about how he will lead the US…Trump is addicted to Twitter, frequently opining on major affairs and policies. He continued to pronounce on diplomatic affairs before officially becoming president. No one really knows how much weight his tweets carry. No president-elect in US history has behaved as singularly as Trump.

“Now the US and the world have President Trump. Many people still hope that Trump will behave differently after his inauguration. He might have wanted to make a show, and when he takes power he may bring certainty to the US and the world.

The New York Times

The New York Times Editorial Board writes: “He (Trump) has won the office and yet has continued his vindictive, disruptive style of politicking. He has run a post-campaign that has corroded the traditional grace period of considerate political transition that the nation needs. The hope of citizens for a better future, for a sense of uplift, has wound up hostage to his impetuous Twitter attacks on individuals, institutions and nations.”

“The campaign is over. The nation needs to hear Mr. Trump pick up this grand American theme (a single nation of justice and opportunity) and then find enough personal conviction to make it a central aspiration of his presidency.”

The Washington Post

The Washington Post hopes Trump would respect the “office” and spread hope for the nation. “We hope that henceforth — not just in his inaugural address, but in the conduct of his administration — Mr. Trump reaches out to opponents as well as supporters.”