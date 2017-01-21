President Donald Trump committed to eliminating ‘unnecessary’ Climate Action Plan: White House website

It adds that lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than USD 30 billion over the next seven years. (Reuters)

The newly updated White House that now belongs to the Donald Trump administration says that President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan, the centerpiece of former President Barack Obama’s climate legacy. Shortly after Trump took the oath of office on Friday, the government switched over the White House website from Obama’s to Trump’s. Obama’s White House website is now frozen in time, archived by the National Archives and Records Administration under the Presidential Records Act. Under the Issue section, the website says,

“For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. The Trump Administration is committed to energy policies that lower costs for hardworking Americans and maximize the use of American resources, freeing us from dependence on foreign oil.” It adds that lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than USD 30 billion over the next seven years.

“The Trump Administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans. We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own,” it said. It added that the Trump Administration is committed to reviving America’s coal industry, which has been hurting for too long adding that, “President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interests. At the same time, we will work with our Gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our anti-terrorism strategy.”