President Barack Obama’s farewell speech: Live Blog and Updates- Russia, China cannot match our influence around the world, says Obama

President Barack Obama will give a farewell speech to US shortly



President Barack Obama’s farewell speech: Live Blog and Updates- President Barack Obama will give a farewell speech to the nation on Tuesday night, looking back at his legacy as he encourages supporters demoralized by the election of Republican Donald Trump to feel optimism about the future of the country. The Democratic president is feeling some nostalgia as he prepares to leave the White House on Jan. 20 after eight years in office. His top policy achievements were jolted by the November 8 election of Trump, who has threatened to undo Obama’s actions on issues ranging from advancing healthcare reform to curbing climate change. In a speech at McCormick Place, the city’s main convention center, Obama will talk about how his experience in Chicago – at the start of his political career – taught him that change happens from the grassroots.

8:09 AM: Watch this video

LIVE: Obama says ‘without some common baseline of facts,’ groups will keep talking past one another. http://t.co/zyaPDT0LL4 pic.twitter.com/7WKrrhmM5W — Reuters Live (@ReutersLive) January 11, 2017

8:08 AM: Obama said ‘without some common baseline of facts,’ groups will keep talking past one another.

8:07 AM: President Barack Obama is acknowledging that “stark inequality” is corrosive to the nation’s democratic principles, a nod to the economic uncertainty that helped Republican Donald Trump win the White House last November.

8:05 AM: Russia and China can not match our influence in the world, said Obama.

8:04 AM: Watch this video

WATCH LIVE: Obama says ‘post-racial America’ wasn’t realistic; says more work to do. http://t.co/b4H2MVj8FZ pic.twitter.com/s7aSq4nT2o — Reuters Live (@ReutersLive) January 11, 2017

8:02 AM: Barack Obama said, ‘post-racial America’ wasn’t realistic. He said more work to do.

8:01 AM: Watch this video

Obama: US must invest in children of immigrants “because those brown kids” represent growing share of the workforce http://t.co/iyArl0ubWO — CNN International (@cnni) January 11, 2017

8:00 AM: US must invest in children of immigrants because those brown kids represent growing share of the workforce, said Obama.

7:55 AM: ‘Our diversity is our strength. Stop diversity. Each citizen loves nation,’ says Obama.

7:52 AM: ‘We are not where we need to be, and all of us have more work to do,’ says Obama.

7:50 AM: “It takes generation to change social attitude,” says Obama.

7:48 AM: Watch this video

Obama at final address: “America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started.” http://t.co/i33mN4IiAZ http://t.co/3dAOnwCLL0 — CNN International (@cnni) January 11, 2017

7:45 AM: “America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started,” Obama said.

7:43 AM: Challenges like terrorism tested our democracy, security, says Obama.

7:41 AM: “Tonight is my turn to say thanks,” says Barack Obama.

7:40 AM: Watch this video

President Obama arrives at Chicago convention center to give his final speech to the nation http://t.co/lQsZyz9iwS http://t.co/BvRcrcom53 — CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017

7:37 AM: “The president is not one to be overly sentimental, but given the circumstances, I think it would be unrealistic to expect anybody to not feel some nostalgia for this moment,” his spokesman, Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama.

7:34 AM: First lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, his wife, Jill Biden, and many current and former White House staff members and campaign workers have attended the speech.

7:30 AM: “I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life,” Obama was set to say, according to excerpts released by the White House.