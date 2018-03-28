Preparations on for Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un summit: White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday told reporters that preparations were on for the summit, which has been accepted by Trump at the request of Pyongyang.

The United States continues to move forward on the proposed summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House has said. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday told reporters that preparations were on for the summit, which has been accepted by Trump at the request of Pyongyang.

“We are continuing to move forward. The offer was extended and accepted, and were continuing to move forward in that process. We still don’t have a set time or date on that front,” Sanders said in response to a question.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had more or less a similar statement to offer during a news conference.

“We continue to proceed with our planning to go ahead for a summit between the United States and the DPRK (Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea). This is something that President Trump and the Republic of Korea had talked about not too long ago. We are going ahead and we are planning that,” she said.

Nauert said the State Department was planning the meeting in coordination with the NSC – the National Security Council – and other US Government agencies and departments. “It’s a big task, certainly, pulling off any kind of summit like this. The NSC is the main coordinator of it, and the State Department is providing any assistance that is needed,” Nauert said.