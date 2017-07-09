Pregnant man gives birth to a baby girl, in a first in Britain

(Picture from Facebook page of Hayden Robert Cross)

A 21-year old man in Great Britain has given birth to a baby girl, a PTI report said. The man had put his sex transition on hold in order to get pregnant by a sperm donor. The man Hayden Cross, had earlier made headlines when he revealed his pregnancy. Speaking to The Sun, he said that daughter Trinity is his “angel”. He had delivered his daughter through the Caesarean section procedure. The baby girl was born on June 16 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Hayden had been living as a man legally for three years. He was part-way through hormone treatment to transform from a woman to a man, the report said.

However, the full transition was paused after the National Health Service (NHS) declined to carry out a 4,000-pounds process to freeze his eggs, which he thought would help him have children in the future. Hayden had instead found a sperm donor through Facebook and became pregnant. After the birth of his daughter, Hayden hopes to return to complete his gender realignment as quickly as possible.

Hayden, who hails from Gloucester had earlier said he had earlier faced the prospect of not becoming the man he was supposed to be, physically, or a dad. “So I didn’t feel like I had any choice but to have a baby now then get back to transitioning,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“In September I got pregnant by a sperm donation. I found the donor on the internet. I looked on Facebook for a group and found one — it’s been shut down now. I didn’t have to pay,” Cross had said further as per the agency. Cross plans to find a job after the baby turns one, the report said.