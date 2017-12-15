Pregnant Indian woman denied UK visa to live with Scottish husband; reason – her language skills were ‘too good’

Alexandria Rintoul denied UK visa due to her advanced English (Source: Facebook)

A pregnant Indian woman has been refused entry to live in Scotland with her Scottish husband because her language qualifications for entry to the UK were far too advanced. Alexandria Rintoul, 22, who hails from Shillong was waiting for her visa, so she could join her Scottish husband, Bobby in St Andrews. However, pregnant Alexandria was shocked when she was denied a visa for entry into the UK. Even more shocking was the reason behind it. Her English qualifications were dubbed as ‘too advanced’ to allow her entry in the country. Yes, you read it right! Rintoul cleared an advanced English exam but the officials say that, for her to get the visa, she requires to qualify a different and much easier test. The Home Office said Mrs Rintoul could apply again for the £2,000 visa.

Her husband Bobby hired an immigration lawyer to help him get his wife into his country who suggested Alexandria to go for the higher test. The couple claims that they have also submitted all the evidence required for the process. However, Alexandria received a rejection letter on the basis she has over-qualified herself with a more technical test than required. He further added that the visa officials told him that his wife should do a lower one so she could get herself entitled for UK entry to be here and that she had done the higher one unnecessarily.

Notably, Alexandria, a musician who also has an English degree, appeared for an International English Language Testing System exam. The Home Office requires an ILETS pass for immigration but not the more advanced one which Alexandria has passed. Bobby is concerned that by the time, his wife gets a visa, she will be too pregnant to travel. The delay in the visa process has also made their Christmas plans dicey.

The couple met when Bobby, who works in the oil and gas industry, spent a year and a half in India. They moved to Dubai before Bobby returned home, hoping to be followed shortly by Alexandria.