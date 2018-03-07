Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues US President Donald Trump; here’s why

In yet another major setback for Donald Trump, American porn star Stephanie Clifford, popularly known as Stormy Daniels, has sued the US President who stopped her from going public about the alleged relationship with the then Republican-presidential candidate. (Reuters)

As per the lawsuit, the intimate relationship between both started in the summer of 2006 in Lake Tahoe, which continued till 2007. As per the complaint that was publicly released by her attorney Michael Avenatti, it said that Clifford and Cohen signed the “Hush Agreement” on October 28, 2016, and it was not signed by Trump.

According to report, previously, Cohen had acknowledged that he paid $130,000 to Clifford from his own pocket as he was unable to locale Trump at that time. The Hush Agreement was signed before the adult star was planning to go public with her information and the alleged relationship with Trump. The lawsuit among other things uses an alias name for Trump as David Dennison.

This is not the first time a woman has alleged Trump in such a case. Last year in December, a group of nearly 60 Democratic Congresswomen has sought a thorough investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Donald Trump. A letter was sent to Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reforms.

The letter said that the members of Congress have come under scrutiny and investigation, with some resigning, for improper sexual conduct. Around 54 women lawmakers signed the letternoted that in the time of “Me Too”, when women across the US were coming forward with their own harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault.