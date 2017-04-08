Political solution only way to solve Syrian issue, says Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN, Liu Jieyi

Liu Jieyi, the Chinese permanent representative to the UN. (Reuters)

China on Saturday called on the international community to keep the general direction for a political solution and push for the solution of the Syrian crisis through dialogue by all the parties in Syria.

The statement came as Liu Jieyi, the Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations, was taking the floor at the UN Security Council after two opposing draft resolutions on Syria failed to pass the 15-nation UN body.

“On the question of Syria, the international community should keep the general direction for a political solution and push for the solution of the question of Syria through dialogue by all the parties in Syria so that the war can be ended as soon as possible, ” Liu said.

China abstained from the French-drafted resolution, which sought to end airstrikes on the north Syrian city of Aleppo by grounding the Russian and Syrian military planes over Aleppo, and voted in favor of the Russian draft which called for an end to hostilities in the Middle East country and ensure humanitarian access to the Syrian people in need. The two draft resolutions both failed to be approved by the Security Council.