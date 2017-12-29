Police Shooting in Minneapolis: Family of Australian woman wants resolution

Police Shooting-Minneapolis: Family of Australian woman wants resolution

Representative Image

Relatives of an Australian woman fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer say they want the investigation concluded “as soon as possible.” The family of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS’-chehk) Damond responded Thursday after Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman said he needed more time to decide whether to charge the officer who shot Damond.

Damond’s family said in an email to The Associated Press that they are still “struggling to understand how and why this could happen.” They say family members in Australia and in the U.S. are devastated and want the investigation concluded “so that we have some resolution to this tragedy.”

Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond on July 15, shortly after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.