Police shoot man 20 times thinking he has gun in hand; turns out to be an iPhone

In a bizarre incident reported from Sacramento in the United States, police shot at a man 20 times suspecting that he held a gun in his hand, killing him. Police said that they had spotted an object in Stephan Clark’s hand before they fired 20 bullets that killed him in his own backyard. Video released by the Sacramento Police Department depicts a frantic foot pursuit through darkened streets pierced by white slivers of police flashlight.

The officers approached Clark and shouted, “Show me your hands! Stop! Stop!” In this video, Clark can be seen running from the cops as two officers find him under a covered patio. The department says they opened fire when he pointed what they thought was a handgun. However, no gun was found from the house.

Clark’s grandmother Sequita Thompson questioned the officers’ decision to fire at Clark while he was in his own backyard. She told The Sacramento Bee, “They didn’t have to do that.”

What made matters worse is the fact that officers are never heard identifying themselves as police before fatally shooting Clark. What officers thought was a gun, turned out to be a white iPhone in Clark’s hand. His grandmother questioned the police by asking, “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time in his own back yard?”

Thompson also disputes the police department’s version of events. She said that her grandson was short and not 6 feet. “The only thing that I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow, and I got to the ground,” she added.

According to details provided by police, the helicopter in the area observed a suspect picking up a “toolbar” and breaking a window to a house after 9 p.m. Sunday night. Police in that helicopter guided the officers on the ground to the front yard of Thompson’s house as Clark was coming from the back.

They met in the middle, and soon Clark was dead.