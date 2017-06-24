Police foil ‘terrorist action’ in Mecca: State TV

It said a terrorist attack had been planned against Mecca’s Grand Mosque, where Muslims from around the world have converged for the conclusion of the holy Ramadan fasting month.(Reuters)

Saudi Arabian police foiled today a “terrorist action” against Islam’s holiest site, where millions of faithful from around the world have gathered, the state Al-Ekhbaria news channel said.

Citing the Ministry of the Interior, it said 11 people were injured in the collapse of a three-storey building where a suicide bomber had barricade himself and exploded. Five of the injured were police. It said a terrorist attack had been planned against Mecca’s Grand Mosque, where Muslims from around the world have converged for the conclusion of the holy Ramadan fasting month.

(Further details awaited)