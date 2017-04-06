PM Narendra Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, offers condolences over loss of lives in St Petersburg

According to the PMO, PM Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the government and the people of Russia on the tragic loss of lives. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin, expressing his deepest condolences over the loss of lives in St Petersburg Metro blast on Monday. According to the PMO, PM Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the government and the people of Russia on the tragic loss of lives. In a suicide bomb attack on Monday, 14 people had been killed. Earlier, President Pranab Mukherjee had spoken about the incident and said that St Petersburg was a reminder that terrorism had to be dealt with urgently and comprehensively. He had further conveyed his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin stating that the Indian people stood with their Russian counterparts in the difficult hour.

He also conveyed to the families and friends of the victims, his heartfelt condolences for the loss of innocent lives and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attacks.

Earlier in the day, reports had emerged suggesting that the man suspected of killing 14 people in the metro on Monday was a man in his early 20s from Moscow. 45 people were also found injured from the explosion between two underground stations. According to a report by the BBC, another explosive device had been obtained and secured at a station nearby.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had made a Facebook post terming the explosion as a terrorist attack, as World stood with Russia in condemning the blast. US President Donald trump also came in support of Russia and said that the explosion was a terrible thing while German Chancellor called it a barbaric act. Russian authorities in Saint Petersburg have declared a mourning of 3 days and President Vladimir Putin, who was present in the city when the blast happened, later visited the scene and laid flowers on the shrine.