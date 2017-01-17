PM May to say Britain is leaving EU’s single market, customs union

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s 12 priorities for Brexit will include leaving the European Union’s single market and customs union. (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s 12 priorities for Brexit will include leaving the European Union’s single market and customs union, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday. May is due to make a long-awaited speech on Tuesday detailing her plan for upcoming Brexit negotiations, in which she will set out her 12 negotiating objectives.

“We seek a new and equal partnership – between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU,” May will say, according to the Telegraph, which reported she would make clear Britain was leaving the single market and customs union. “Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.”The newspaper also reported May would make regaining control of Britain’s borders one of the central themes of her Brexit strategy.