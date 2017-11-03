Planes up for sharing in China

From bikes to wheelchairs, from umbrella to stools, China’s ever-growing list of shared items now extends to aircraft. (Representative Image: Reuters)

From bikes to wheelchairs, from umbrella to stools, China’s ever-growing list of shared items now extends to aircraft. There are already several apps and WeChat accounts for aircraft sharing, and today, eight passengers shared a corporate jet on a ride from Shanghai to Macao, Zhou Gaoxiang, whose company arranged the trip said. Zhou established an aircraft sales and rental company in July and has 30 aircraft available for sharing. Each passenger paid 25,800 yuan (about USD 3,900), much more than an ordinary plane ticket, but far less expensive than renting a private aircraft.

“We get our orders mainly from the Internet, apps and our WeChat account,” he was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency. “A well-equipped corporate jet with telecommunication facilities, bar, dining area, sofas and bathrooms does not come cheap. Through sharing the aircraft, costs are lowered,” he said. “At the current stage, choices are limited, but will definitely expand in the future,” he said.