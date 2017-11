Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in Russia’s far eastern region of Khabarovsk early on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in Russia’s far eastern region of Khabarovsk early on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said. There were seven people on board the L-410 aircraft including two crew, RIA said, adding that one passenger, a child, had survived the crash, but was in grave condition.

(Further details awaited…)