Pizza deliveryman shot by police gets $ 4.4mn settlement

Lawyers for Philippe Holland say after being shot in the head, neck and leg in April 2014, he has bullet fragments in his brain and suffers from a seizure disorder. (Reuters)

A pizza deliveryman shot and injured when plainclothes police fired 14 times at his car has negotiated a USD 4.4 million settlement with the city of Philadelphia.

Lawyers for Philippe Holland say after being shot in the head, neck and leg in April 2014, he has bullet fragments in his brain and suffers from a seizure disorder.

Then-Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey apologized at the time and visited the 20-year-old victim in the hospital. City lawyers announcing the settlement Friday called the events that night “unfortunate” and “regrettable”.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Holland’s lawsuit against the city says he thought he was being robbed when the officers approached him as they investigated a shooting blocks away. Holland was shot as he tried to flee.

The settlement includes new training policies for plainclothes officers.