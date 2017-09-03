  3. People want cooperation, not confrontation: Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Business Forum

People want cooperation, not confrontation: Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Business Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said people all are for peace and cooperation, not conflict and confrontation.

By: | Xiamen | Published: September 3, 2017 4:42 PM
BRICS, BRICS news BRICS summit, BRICS opening ceremony, BRICS business forum, xi jinping, BRICS china Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen. (AP)
Top News

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said people all are for peace and cooperation, not conflict and confrontation. Xi also said the threat of terrorism has cast a “dark shadow” on the world but stressed that “resolving geopolitical hotspot issues was the need of the hour”. “People around the world want peace and cooperation, not conflict or confrontation,” he said in his address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum as the annual summit of the five-member grouping, comprising Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa began here inthis southeastern Chinese city.

“Incessant conflicts in some parts of the world and hotspot issues are opposing challenges to world peace. The intertwined threat of terrorism and lack of cyber security among others have cast dark shadow on the world,” he said.

“I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide,” Xi added.

More Top News
  1. R
    raja
    Sep 3, 2017 at 6:56 pm
    Yes great Mr president! First walk the talk! Kick your constipated pal soldiers involved in Doklam stand off! If you cannot send the again . We will give them Belgaum so that they will learn the propeer lessons!
    Reply
  2. A
    Apte
    Sep 3, 2017 at 6:03 pm
    1. Though on public platforms Chinese premier is saying that he wants peace and wants to end terrorism in all its forms, in practice China provides support to Pakistan, which is a known sponsor of terrorism. Entire democratic world is suspicious about Pakistan. 2. It is obvious that China has to take care of its business and strategic interests and hence it has to protect Pakistan from penal action by USA European countries for sponsoring terrorism. 3. Here, let us also not forget that a nuclear-powered North Korea is actually a creation of China and Russia and possibly Pakistan. Today North Korea has become a big threat to world peace. 3. Hence, China’s double standards must be exposed. Question is whether and when the democratic countries, particularly India, USA, Great Britain, Germany, France and Japan, would take a position that there won’t be free trade with either China or Pakistan till they make amends for their support to terrorism and to North Korea.
    Reply

Go to Top