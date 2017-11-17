  3. Pentagon: Retweet of call for Donald Trump to resign was accidental

The Pentagon says an authorized operator of its Twitter page accidentally retweeted a tweet urging President Donald Trump to resign.

By: | Washington | Published: November 17, 2017 3:41 AM
The tweet was posted by a person whose Twitter handle is (at)ProudResister. (Reuters)
The Pentagon says an authorized operator of its Twitter page accidentally retweeted a tweet urging President Donald Trump to resign. A Pentagon spokesman, Col. Rob Manning, said in a brief written statement that the content of the original tweet ”would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense.”

The tweet was posted by a person whose Twitter handle is (at)ProudResister. It said, ”The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.” Manning said the person who had retweeted the item ”caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

