Pentagon accidentally retweets then deletes tweet calling Donald Trump to resign

US President Donald Trump (file photo)

The Pentagon’s official Twitter account on Thursday retweeted then quickly deleted a post that included a call for President Donald Trump to resign. The original tweet was posted by a person with Twitter handle @ProudResister. The tweet asked the United States President Donald Trump to step down from his post owing to the numerous sexual assault allegations against him and other leaders like Democratic Senator Al Franken and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. It said, “The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from Congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

Following the blunder, Pentagon spokesperson Col Rob Manning issued a statement dismissing the incident as a human error that was quickly rectified. He also clarified that the Department of Defence did not endorse the content of the retweeted post. “An authorized operator of the Department of Defense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it,” added Manning. The incident is an embarrassment for Pentagon as Twitter accounts carry a disclaimer stating retweets aren’t endorsements. But notably, the Pentagon’s @DeptofDefense makes no such claim.

Earlier on November 3, Trump’s Twitter account was deliberately deactivated by a Twitter employee for a short period of time. According to the company, a Twitter employee deliberately deactivated Donald Trump’s personal account on his last day of work. However, the name of the employee was not revealed. President’s ‘@realdonaldtrump’ account was down for 11 minutes. During the brief time of downtime, Donald Trump’s Twitter page showed the message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

Last year, multiple women came forward accusing Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, of molesting and sexually harassing them in the past. Trump has consistently denied the allegations and the White House has taken the same line since he was voted to power.

Donald Trump managed to win the most prestigious office in the world striking a chord with the American people as an unorthodox candidate without a political background, selling a call for a Southern border wall, a temporary ban on Muslim immigrants, and his strong opposition to trade deals, among his other bombastic talking points.