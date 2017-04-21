  3. Paris shooting: French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve pays homage to killed policeman

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has shown solidarity with the policeman, who was killed in a shooting in Paris on Thursday.

April 21, 2017
French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has shown solidarity with the policeman, who was killed in a shooting in Paris on Thursday. “Paying homage to the policeman killed on the Champs-Élysées. Thoughts are with his family. Solidarity with his injured colleagues and those close to them,” he tweeted. At least one police officer was killed, and the attacker was neutralised in the shooting, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry. BFMTV also reported that another police officer was seriously injured and an unidentified man was hit by the “cross-fire” in the the Champs-Elysées area.

BFMTV has not specified if the unidentified man was the attacker or a bystander. Following the shoot out, the Champs-Elysées was closed and authorities were telling people to avoid the area. The shooting comes three days before French General Elections and Paris was already in a state of heightened alert. The Presidential Palace, the Elysee, is only a few blocks away. The French Police tweeted, “Police intervention underway in the area of the #ChampsElysees avoid the sector and follow the instructions of the police forces.”

Meanwhile, French Ministry of Interior Spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFMTV that the assailant “got out of the vehicle and shot at the police vehicle with an automatic weapon, killing one policeman instantly.” The man “then ran away, managing to shoot and wound two other policemen. Other policemen engaged and shot and killed the attacker,” Brandet said. The attack started around 9 p.m. local time in Paris, when a vehicle stopped next to a police vehicle stationed on the side of the road. Policemen were both inside and outside the vehicle. The shooter got out of his car and started firing at police, Brandet said on BFMTV.

France anti-terror prosecutors have opened investigation into the attack. French anti-terror prosecutors and the National Intelligence Service are now opening an investigation to determine the nature of the incident on the Champs Elysees, according to the Paris Prosecutor’s Office in a text to CNN, looking at terror as a possible motive in this attack.

  1. G
    gary
    Apr 21, 2017 at 6:03 am
    You can't stop terrorism by being on the defense. It's too easy for someone to run people over or shoot up a nightclub. We need to go on the offense, and I'm NOT talking about dropping more bombs. First we need to acknowledge that terrorism comes from conflict...Syria, ISIS, Sudan. The ONLY way to prevent terrorists is by having less conflict in the world. Some would argue that dangerous religions cause terrorism, but when I was young (60's) we didn't have anywhere near this much terrorism, yet all the major religions already existed. We need to focus on the conflicts. We need to find a logical path to world peace. As an engineer this is the approach I would say is logical: s: www. /watch?v wFNl4yDZNQM If you don't like clicking links (which is wise) just go to and search for "a proposal for world peace" (including quotes) Thoughts? Better idea? It's only a matter of time before some terrorist sets off a nuclear bomb in NYC or Paris.
    Reply

    Go to Top