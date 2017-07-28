Panda mistreated at research facility in China; WATCH viral video

A recent video that has gone viral on the internet shows how cruel humans can be towards animals. (Source: screengrab)

A recent video that has gone viral on the internet shows how cruel humans can be towards animals. The video which was allegedly recorded at a research facility in Chengdu, China shows two giant panda cubs being mistreated at a research facility in China, drawing both criticism and derision from many around the world, according to a report by BBC. In this video, a staff member of the Chinese research facility can be seen dragging and throwing the cubs around, drawing criticism from netizens. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, the man who was identified as panda keeper named Guo Jingpeng defended himself by saying the cubs were being violent. While talking to the news agency Xinhua news, Jingpeng said that he was being bitten by these pandas while feeding but it wasn’t recorded on camera. “The cub bit my hand really hard. Its teeth cut into my flesh and my hand started bleeding,” he said, adding that his hand still remained scarred. “When it tried to bite me again, I pushed it away out of instinct,” Jenpeng added.

Watch the incident here:

Abusing giant #panda? Listen to what breeders have to say about a viral video showing them pushing pandas to the ground in Sichuan, China pic.twitter.com/sqyBeixRBD — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 28, 2017

The Panda keeper claimed that the video didn’t show the other side of the story and he was wronged by the footage which was recorded earlier in July. “The online community claims we don’t love pandas. But we choose to stay and work here because we love this creature,” he added. Many internet users in China have asked for Jenpeng’s resignation after the video went viral. “It made me so angry to watch him throw a defenceless cub around. If he was so worried about his safety, why wasn’t he wearing protective equipment like gloves?” a Beijing-based user was quoted saying in the report.