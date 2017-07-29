Panama papers: How big Pakistani newspapers covered ouster of Nawaz Sharif as PM; SEE IN PICS

It was one of the biggest developments in Pakistani politics. (Photo from Pak newspapers)

It was one of the biggest developments in Pakistani politics when Nawaz Sharif resigned as Pakistan Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal. It is the third time the 67-year-old veteran politician’s term as premier has been cut short. The much-awaited verdict plunged Pakistan into a political crisis at a time when the country is facing a brittle economy and a surge in militancy. As the unanimous verdict by the five-judge bench was read out by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan inside the packed courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court, a large number of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers celebrated outside. The court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be truthful and righteous. Here is how prominent Pakistani media houses and big newspapers of the country covered Nawaz Sharif’s ouster as PM:-

Dawn

Dawn writes, “Yet another prime minister comes to grief”

The Nation

The Nation writes,”Knocked down on a technicality: Third forced exit”

The Express Tribune

The Express Tribune writes, “Panamagate saga ends: PM send packing”



“He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,” Justice Khan said. The court ordered the Election Commission to issue a notification for Sharif’s disqualification.

Following the court verdict, state-run PTV reported that Sharif had quit. It also reported that the government has accepted the verdict despite having serious reservations over it.

The Supreme Court also ordered the National Accountability Court to start a corruption case against Sharif, his children — Hussain and Hassan — and his daughter Maryam.

The Supreme Court ordered that the cases against them be registered within six weeks and trial be completed within six months.