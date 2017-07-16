Panama paper case: Panamagate JIT recommends reopening 15 cases against Nawaz Sharif

On July 10, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court began examining a report submitted by the JIT over the money laundering allegations. (Reuters)

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which probed the Panama Papers case against Nawaz Sharif’s family assets has recommended reopening 15 cases against the Pakistani Prime Minister, the media reported on Sunday. Of these 15 cases, three were registered during the 1994 and 2011 tenures of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and 12 during President Pervez Musharraf regime, soon after he toppled the Sharif government in the October 1999 military coup, reports Dawn News.

The case regarding the Sharif family’s four London apartments was also among the investigations started by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 1999. In its April 20 verdict, the Supreme Court asked the JIT to investigate the money trail for the London flats, Dawn News reported.

The JIT noted “that these (15) cases have also been quashed without conducting a proper trial and without giving evidence a chance to come on record”. The probe team also recommended the NAB be complete its investigation into the London properties.

On July 10, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court began examining a report submitted by the JIT over the money laundering allegations. The bench, after examination of the report, asked for transcripts of all speeches made in the last 60 days by Sharif’s party leaders, presumably to examine them for contemptuous content. The next hearing is scheduled for July 17.