Panama Paper case: Pakistan Army distances itself from Nawaz Sharif Panamagate controversy

Nawaz Sharif (Reuters)

Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that the army has no direct link with the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members. When asked to comment on reports that the army is part of a conspiracy to remove the civilian government, the Geo News quoyted him as saying “I don’t think this even merits a response. I have shown you what the army is doing”.

The Army spokesperson was barraged with questions over the ongoing Panamagate controversy during a press conference on the launch of a new military operation in Khyber Agency on Sunday, he said the members of the JIT worked with honesty and dedication.

“It is a sub-judice matter and the Supreme Court will make its decision in the case,” he added.

The JIT comprising officials from different agencies including those from powerful spy agencies the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Military Intelligence officials, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and State Bank of Pakistan was formed after the Supreme Court’s verict in April to probe money laundering charges against the Sharif family. ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team in April.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) will today hear responses of all the parties on the Panamagate JIT’s report.

All eyes are fixed on the apex court as the future course of the case is likely to be determined today.

The bench is expected to begin proceedings at 9:30am.