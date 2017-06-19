Pamela Anderson’s pays tribute to Assange, criticises UK PM Theresa May

Pamela Anderson blasted British Prime Minister Theresa May for keeping him imprisoned in the embassy. (Reuters)

Model-actress Pamela Anderson has shared a love-filled post for Julian Assange on her official blog. In her blog post, Pamela called for the WikiLeaks founder’s release and dedicated William Ernest Henley’s poem “Invictus” to him. Titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”, Anderson called on world leaders, and China, to intervene and help free the Australian. “Seven years ago, Julian’s quest for justice led him into a confrontation with the strongest power in the world. Julian was and still is crusading for justice and truth. “…He was trying to show the world hidden crimes that would change our minds and eventually stop the war in Iraq… He stood up to the United States government, to the Pentagon, to the CIA, to the FBI, to the White House. He didn’t flinch. He still doesn’t. He stayed the course. He knew what he was doing. When others attacked him, he stood firm,” Pamela wrote.

The former “Baywatch” star said there was no longer any reason to keep Assange “trapped in a small room” now Sweden has dropped its case against him. She blasted British Prime Minister Theresa May for keeping him imprisoned in the embassy.

“Theresa May, who won’t shake the hand of the victims of the Grenfell fire. Who doesn’t care about poor people. Who doesn’t care about justice or peace. Who doesn’t care about Julian. The worst prime minister in living memory. (sic),” she continued.

Also Watch:

Pamela also invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to the July opening of her new restaurant in France, and asked him to grant Assange asylum. “I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invitation to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian,” she wrote. The ex-playboy model gushed over how his “bravery and courage” makes Assange sexy. She signed off: “I love you, Pamela.”