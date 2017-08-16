Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sends greeting to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Abbas praised the ”historic friendship” with North Korea and wished the country’s people stability and prosperity. (Image: Reuters)

The Palestinian president has wished North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ”health and happiness” at a time of rising nuclear tensions with the US. President Mahmoud Abbas sent the greeting on Tuesday in honor of ”Liberation Day,” when both North and South Korea celebrate their liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

Abbas praised the ”historic friendship” with North Korea and wished the country’s people ”stability and prosperity.”

His greeting, published by the state-run Wafa news agency, made no mention of North Korea’s nuclear threats or dispute with the U.S.

Abbas sent a separate similar greeting to the president of South Korea. He wished South Korea stability and prosperity and thanked the country for supporting the Palestinians.