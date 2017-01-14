Pakistan’s ex-army chief retired General Raheel Sharif to speak at Davos forum

This is the first time that a former army chief of Pakistan has been invited to speak at the WEF scheduled to take place from January 17 to 20. (Facebook)

Pakistan’s former Army Chief retired General Raheel Sharif has been invited to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he will speak on the subject of terrorism, the media reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting, which will be chaired jointly by Brian T. Moynihan of the Bank of America, award-winning documentary maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Danish politician Helle Thorning-Schmidt, CEO of Philips Frans van Houten and CEO of HP Meg Whitman, Dawn news reported.

You may also like to watch

This is the first time that a former army chief of Pakistan has been invited to speak at the WEF scheduled to take place from January 17 to 20. Earlier, former President Pervez Musharraf had addressed the forum.

A spokesperson for the WEF confirmed on Friday that Raheel Sharif would speak at two sessions of the event to be held on January 17.