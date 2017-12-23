Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be construed as weakness: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (AP)

Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence but its desire for peace must not be construed as its weakness, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today said as he vowed to make the country’s seaward defence “impregnable”. He was addressing the 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commission Course passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Radio Pakistan reported. It is the government’s resolve to make all resources available to Pakistan Navy so the country’s seaward defence becomes “impregnable”, and promotion of blue economy, he said. “Pakistan Navy is rapidly developing its indigenous capabilities and pursuing it with greater vigour,” he added. “Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence but our desire for peace must not be construed as our weakness,” he said.

A long-standing territorial dispute and military conflict between India and Pakistan have led to vigilant and strict patrolling of territorial waters in the Arabian Sea and the coastline shared along Gujarat and the Pakistani province of Sindh.