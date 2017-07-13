Pakistani tea seller Arshad Khan is actually Afghani; chaiwallah had acquired instant fame on internet courtesy good looks

The Pakistani government has said that Arshad secured fake documents and obtained a passport too. (via Instagram)

The blue-eyed Pakistani tea seller Arshad Khan, whose photograph created an internet sensation last month, with people swooning over him is back in news once again, but this time it is because he is in trouble. The Pakistani government has said that Arshad secured fake documents and obtained a passport too, according to a Pakistani news channel, Geo News. Aghan envoy to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal also confirmed that he is an Afghan national but Arshad Khan stills claims that he is a Pakistani. Courtesy his internet fame, he later went on to make a career in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

His photograph broke the internet when a Pakistani photographer named Jiah Ali uploaded his picture on her Instagram profile last October, according to Hindustan Times. He later went to sign many film and modeling contracts. The news channel reported that The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) sources told Khan did not have valid documents to cover his stay in Pakistan. But, his team members told that NADRA misreported the facts. The news channel also confirmed that Arshad’s Facebook page have photographic evidence receiving his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) from NADRA in Islamabad.

After he became a celebrity, Arshard who received CNIC, applied for the same using fake documents and also applied for a Pakistani passport as well, NADRA told Geo news. Earlier, his passport was put on hold but using his celebrity status he managed to secure the passport, the report said. According to Geo News, he hails from Kandahar in Afghanistan but portrayed himself as a member of the Moosakhel clan to acquire Pakistani documents.

Speaking the news channel, he said before returning to Pakistan his father migrated to Saudi Arabia in 1984 and worked there for 13 years. Malik Faheem, Arshad’s manager, said NADRA claim was “shocking” while maintaining that prior to becoming celebrity he did not know him. According to NADRA, Arshad’s father and mother–Baaz Khan and Saran Bibi– are Afghan refugees.