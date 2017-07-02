Pakistani salesman defrauds bank of Rs 3.1 million by using forged papers in Dubai

The bank’s representative collected the papers and forwarded them to the Department concerned, according to records, before the approval came and the man was handed the credit card, the Gulf News reported. (Photo: Reuters)

A 39-year-old Pakistani salesman in Dubai has been accused of defrauding a bank of Rs 3.1 million in personal loan and credit card by using forged papers. The salesman was said to have approached the local bank’s Sudanese sales representative and provided him with several forged papers as he applied for a credit card with Dirham 50,000 (over Rs 0.8 million )limit in August 2016. The bank’s representative collected the papers and forwarded them to the Department concerned, according to records, before the approval came and the man was handed the credit card, the Gulf News reported. Two months later, he paid the bank a second visit and applied for a Dirham 130,000 (over Rs 2.2 million) personal loan, the approval of which was issued based on similar papers.

Shortly after the money was deposited in the man’s bank account, the management discovered the forgery in the submitted papers and reported the matter to the police. The man had been apprehended for his involvement in a similar incident in which he defrauded another bank of Dirham 300,000 (over 5.2 million) using the same modus operandi. During police questioning, the salesman admitted that he had forged papers and submitted the same to the bank from where he swindled Dirham 180,000 (over Rs 3.1 million). Prosecutors accused the suspect of forging photocopies of a residence visa, Emirates ID, passport, salary certificate, bank statement and two applications for a bank loan and a credit card.

He was additionally accused of using those forged papers to swindle Dirham 180,000. The suspect pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance. The Sudanese bank representative claimed to prosecutors that the suspect first applied to obtain a credit card, the limit of which was Dirham 50,000, and presented documents.