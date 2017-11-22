Pakistani court declares no-show finance minister ‘offender’

(Source: Reuters)

A Pakistani judge has declared the country’s finance minister as an `offender’ for not appearing in court for a hearing in the graft case against him. Judge Mohammad Bashir on Tuesday rejected the plea by Ishaq Dar’s lawyer to exempt the minister from appearing in court and to appoint a representative who would show up in his place. The minister is currently in London for heart treatment. Dar is accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Pakistan’s anti-graft body has investigated Dar’s assets and said they have multiplied 91 times in over two decades. The court also ordered Dar’s legal guarantor, who posted a bail amount for him, to explain the minister’s absence from court. The case was adjourned until Dec. 4.