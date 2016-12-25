Pakistan urges Wold Bank to fulfill commitment under Indus treaty

Dar, in his letter, said the World Bank’s decision will seriously prejudice Pakistan’s interests and rights under the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, said a report in Dawn on Sunday. (Reuters)

Pakistan has urged the World Bank to fulfil its commitment in accordance with the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) under which no party can pause the performance of its role, the media reported on Sunday.

The demand was made by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday in a letter to World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, which was in response to the World Bank’s decision to pause the process of empanelment of the Court of Arbitration, reported Radio Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the World Bank had announced a pause in the separate processes initiated by India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty to allow the two countries to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements.

The decision halted the appointment of a neutral expert as requested by India and the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration as requested by Pakistan to resolve issues regarding two hydro-electric power plants under construction by India along the Indus Rivers system.

Dar, in his letter, said the World Bank’s decision will seriously prejudice Pakistan’s interests and rights under the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, said a report in Dawn on Sunday.

The Pakistan Minister urged the World Bank to execute its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty as the chosen appointing authority and appoint the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration expeditiously.

Dar said the pause proposed by the World Bank Group would merely prevent Pakistan from approaching a competent forum and having its grievances addressed.