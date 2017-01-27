Pakistan, Turkey look to boost military ties

It said that matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defense and security collaboration between the two countries. (Reuters)

Turkish and Pakistani military heads have emphasised on defence and security collaboration between the two sides. Turkish General Staff Deputy Chief General Umit Dundar met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the general headquarters in Rawalpindi city on Thursday, according to a military statement.

“Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter terrorism domain,” said the statement adding that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism.

The Turkish General is leading a high-level military delegation to Islamabad where they are taking part in a two-day Pakistan-Turkey defence talks.

The defence talks, which began Wednesday, were being led by Defence Secretary Zamirul Hassan Shah on the Pakistani side.

The talks are part of the bilateral dialogue group established in 2003 to suggest policies and action plans for defence collaboration between the two countries, Defence Ministry said in a statement.

According to Dawn, at the last year’s meeting of the group, Turkey had gifted 34 T-37 aircraft and spares to Pakistan. Turkey is, meanwhile, buying MFI-17 Super Mushshak aircraft from Pakistan besides upgrading three Pakistani submarines and jointly building a fleet tanker.